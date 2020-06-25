Revolution to hit gridiron even though league bows out

The new league will be called the NEAAF and hopes to play a season beginning August 29. “August 29th would be projected first game,” Eldridge said. “Like I said, there’s a lot of things in the works right now, a lot of groundwork has to be laid. You know, like I said, the policies change every day or every few weeks, so with those things they’re doing the best they can to establish a season.” Having a chance to play in a new league for a season in the fall as compared to the summer is something Eldridge says both the players and the coaches are looking forward to. “This new league is going to give us a better opportunity to play some teams that we’ve never had the opportunity to play before, it’s going to give us a leeway to find out where we’re at, you know, as a team,” Eldridge said.