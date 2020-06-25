Revolution to hit gridiron even though league bows out

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Carthage Revolution's league will not be playing this season, but the semipro team will still hit the gridiron.
The Northeastern Football Alliance held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the upcoming 2020 season, which was originally set to kick off the end of May but was pushed back to July 11 due to COVID-19.
With a little over two weeks until the start of the season, league officials had to make a call on whether to stick to a July 11 opener, push the season back for a third time, or call off the 2020 campaign like the Empire Football League did May. "Well, the verdict is the NFA has decided to cancel the 2020 season, the Revolution will stand down with the NFA," Revolution owner Leon Eldridge said. But a group of teams, including the Revolution, have decided to form their own league and try to play a 2020 season with the blessing of the NFA.
The new league will be called the NEAAF and hopes to play a season beginning August 29. “August 29th would be projected first game,” Eldridge said. “Like I said, there’s a lot of things in the works right now, a lot of groundwork has to be laid. You know, like I said, the policies change every day or every few weeks, so with those things they’re doing the best they can to establish a season.” Having a chance to play in a new league for a season in the fall as compared to the summer is something Eldridge says both the players and the coaches are looking forward to. “This new league is going to give us a better opportunity to play some teams that we’ve never had the opportunity to play before, it’s going to give us a leeway to find out where we’re at, you know, as a team,” Eldridge said.
“There’s going to be some big surprises coming your way, just stay tuned,” Eldridge said. “You might be shocked at some of things we’re going to try to pursue -- they’re all in the name of safety -- we’re going to try to build a bigger brand.”
