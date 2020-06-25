Roy Earnest Seavey, 91, Gouverneur

Roy was born on April 16, 1929 in Gouverneur to the late Roy Edward and Mary (Wheater) Seavey. He attended Gouverneur Central School. He married Barbara E. Rice on July 25, 1954 at the Gouverneur Methodist Church with Rev. Wood officiating. Roy worked as a dairy farmer all of his life. For ten years he worked on a farm on Rock Island Road then went back home on the Seavey Farm to work with his father and brother on the family farm. He had also worked as a painter for Merkley Painting Co. and worked as a veterinary assistant for Dr. Harland for several years.