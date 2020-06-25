Salmon Run Mall ready to reopen, frustrated about staying closed

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stage 4 of reopening is Friday, but the Salmon Run Mall will remain closed even though it says it’s ready to reopen.
On your way into the mall, you'll see arrows and messages to help keep you safe. Once you get inside, there are more COVID-19 precautions in place.
Once a week, Salmon Run Mall staff uses a spray gun to disinfect benches, door handles, and anything else people touch.
"We are ready to open at any time. We have actually taken extensive measures to make sure everything is clean and ready to go," said Karla Woods, Salmon Run Mall.
Tables in the food court are 6 feet apart. Floor markings show people which way to walk. In the bathroom, soap, sinks, and toilets are automatic. At entrances people are asked to wear masks.
The mall has also updated its handicapped-accessible doors to touch free. If you wave in front of a button, the door opens.
"We have done all the mandates that we are required to do in order to open to the public," said Woods.
Stores in the mall have taken similar COVID-19 precautions too. Signs show they are limiting capacity.
"We have been ready to open. We have been ready since Phase 2. We have been denied, denied, denied. I have lost the entire first quarter's business here. We can't make that up. We will never make that up," said Peggy Morgia, store manager, Shoe Dept. "Very frustrating. We have lives, we have business to run we have homes that we need to maintain."
Governor Cuomo is still reviewing when malls will open, but north country control room officials say they don’t think malls will have to wait another 2 full weeks.
