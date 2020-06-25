Samaritan Keep worker tests positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A staff member at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown has tested positive for COVID-19.
It’s the fourth positive test for a Samaritan Keep worker and the fifth for the facility overall.
Samaritan officials say the staff member has been in a training class and has had no interaction with residents.
The employee has been tested four times before with negative results. The staff member has no symptoms and was unaware of having the virus.
The employee will be quarantined for 14 days.
Any other staff member who came in contact with the individual will be notified and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Officials say the risk to residents is low because of universal face mask use and heightened emphasis on proper hand washing.
Samaritan officials say they have performed more than 5,000 COVID-19 tests on long-term care staff members and have had six positive test results from five employees.
