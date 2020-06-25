Seasonal businesses make do as July 4 fireworks are canceled

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - July 4th celebrations around the north country will be quieter than usual. That’s because iconic displays, with thousands of spectators, aren’t happening due to COVID-19.
Every July 4th, people pile up in boats at Clayton Island Tours to watch the annual fireworks display light up the sky.
"We go out, take a nice cruise, then stop, watch the fireworks and come back in," said David Kay, owner, Clayton Island Tours.
But on the biggest night of the year for Clayton Island Tours, the boats will likely stay docked. The town supervisor won't allow fireworks due to COVID-19.
"Crowds right now are not a good thing and somebody had to make a decision and they made it. So we just have to live with it and do the best we can to move along," said Kay.
Meanwhile in Alexandria Bay, officials have also decided to cancel their fireworks display. Business owners say they're disappointed, but not surpised.
"Having Alex Bay fireworks when everyone else is canceled, it seemed like even less likely that we were going to have them," said Riley Thomson, general manager, Riley's on the River.
Alexandria Bay is known for its extravagant display over Boldt Castle, drawing in large crowds.
Thomson says their busiest day of the year is the 4th of July, making social distancing difficult.
"We extend our hours and people are eating until much later in the night. So the fireworks have a huge impacts to the restaurants in Alexandria Bay," said Thomson.
Despite the disappointing news, the fireworks aren't the only thing Alexandria Bay has to offer.
"While fireworks may be canceled, summer in Alex Bay is not canceled and you can still find many things to eat, drink, and do in Alex Bay," said Thomson.
Meanwhile, another popular show has been canceled in the village of Sackets Harbor, according to its chamber of commerce.
