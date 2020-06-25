Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people in New York hospitals due to the coronavirus is the lowest since March 18.
Gov. Cuomo announced that 996 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, well below the peak of nearly 19,000 on April 12.
Sixty-eight people were admitted to hospitals Wednesday, down 29 from the day before. One hundred ten people were discharged.
Daily deaths from COVID-19 continue to be low. Seventeen people died Wednesday. Nearly 800 people died on April 8 alone.
In all, 24,800 New Yorkers have died.
The state continues to test tens of thousands of people each day. On Wednesday, there were 749 positive cases out of the 67,642 tests administered, or 1.1 percent.
The north country’s percentage was .3 percent, well below the rate for the whole state.
For the state’s purposes, the north country includes the counties of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex, Clinton, and Hamilton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.