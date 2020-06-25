Stepbrother describes years of abuse in murder victim’s household

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’re hearing from someone who spent years inside the house on Rowley Street in Gouverneur where Treyanna Summerville died. What Treyanna’s stepbrother has to say about what went on in the house is disturbing, to put it mildly.
By the time police were called and arrived Monday at 135 Rowley Street, it was too late to save 18 year old Treyanna Summerville. She was dead inside the home.
We heard right away from friends, neighbors, people in the community. They knew something had gone wrong with the Gouverneur High School senior.
“I mean, it was physically visible that she was being mistreated. I just don’t think enough was done to help stop it. And it was going on for so long,” said Riley Storrin, a classmate.
But no one had been inside the house; no one really knew what went on.
Now, one man says he does. He is Isiah Samuels, Treyanna’s stepbrother.
He says he endured years of abuse in that house.
And Isiah says Lashanna Charlton, his stepmother and Treyanna’s stepmother, crossed the line.
“There’s a point at which discipline is no longer discipline,” he said.
Isiah says inside the home, Lashanna would hit Treyanna with a bat. And not just her.
“I got hit in the arm with a bat too. And I thought it was odd. But again, me being young … but I don’t think I deserve to get hit with a bat for eating a snack,” he said.
Isiah recounted another time he got hit with the bat. He limped outside. He says he got beat again for limping.
The authorities got wind and Lashanna was charged with felony count of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. That was in March of 2013.
We don’t know what happened to the case because the records are sealed.
But the kids stayed at the house.
“That’s when she started using the blunt objects more. They took the bat away, she found something else. She would strangle us. She would beat Treyanna’s fingers with a belt buckle. She put knife marks on me,” said Isiah.
Isiah ran away five years ago. On Sunday, he called home for the first time in years.
“Treyanna had somebody supporting her and that somebody was me,” he said.
And by Monday, Treyanna was found dead.
Police have charged a 13 year old with murder. Isiah says he doesn’t believe his 13 year old half-sister did it.
Police say more arrests are possible.
7 News tried multiple times to reach out to Lashanna Charlton for comment. We’ll update this story if we hear from her.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.