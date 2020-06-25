Sunny & not too humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We have a pair of beautiful days ahead.
Thursday and Friday will be sunny and clear, but not too humid.
Highs will be in the mid-70s on Thursday and around 80 on Friday.
In between, overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
There’s an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
There’s a 30 percent chance of rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s all three days.
It will be mostly sunny Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
