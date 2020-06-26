Big turnout in Canton for free food

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was a big turnout Friday in Canton as people got a chance to take home a box of fresh food.
The giveaway was happening at Farm’s Harvest Kitchen, part of the Cornell Cooperative Extension farm on Route 68.
There were 300 boxes filled with milk, meat and produce.
Organizers were also distributing toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
The food comes by way of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is buying from local farmers to give them a boost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
