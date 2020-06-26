Connie Miner, 70, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Connie Miner, Adams, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, June 25th. She was 70 years old.
She was born December 20, 1949 in Watertown, NY the daughter to the late Claude and Betty Weaver Jareo. Connie and her late husband Perry owned and operated the Maple Grove Restaurant and Bar from 1980-1994. They made several friends while in the business and she was known as “MA” to many of them.
The love she had for her children and grandchildren was unconditional. She always looked forward to the time she got to spend with them.
Surviving are her 2 sons, Creig (Daphne) Phelps, Mannsville; Kirt (Jenny) Phelps; Callicoon, 4 grandchildren, Kelsey (Ben) Moore, Shelby Phelps, Colin Phelps, Maylee Phelps, 2 great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Terry.
Per her wishes there will be no services.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
