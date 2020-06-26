Flights increase at Watertown airport next week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - American Airlines will increase the number of flights to and from the Watertown International Airport next week.
Airport manager Grant Sussey says that flights will increase to 12 per week starting July 2.
They were reduced to six per week in early May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sussey says traffic is already starting to increase and more flights will accommodate passenger needs heading into summer.
Travelers need to wear face coverings while on board a flight and are asked to wear them and maintain social distancing in the terminal.
Sussey says enhanced cleaning procedures are in place throughout the airport.
Flights from Watertown go to the airline’s hub in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.