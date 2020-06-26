Gardner also complained about former city manager Addison, hearing reveals

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rick Finn wasn’t the first Watertown city manager Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner complained about.
That came out at a hearing at city hall on Friday to determine if Gardner – who’s suspended without pay – can be fired.
That hearing was still going on as of noon as the city was making its case against Gardner.
Former city council member Cody Horbacz was testifying. He says Gardner came to him with complaints about Sharon Addison, who was city manager before Finn.
“There were complaints about the way Ms. Addison was managing,” Horbacz said, “that she didn’t respect council, that she had her own agenda.”
Gardner contends that she’s being singled out for firing because she filed a complaint against Finn, which ultimately led to him quitting.
