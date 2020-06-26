Grace Jennette Walker Hargrave, of Madrid

Her driving skills were especially helpful when she helped the kids show their cattle at the St. Lawrence County and Hammond Fairs. She drove the show string to and from each fair. Additionally, she would make the hour drive to the fair early in the morning with food for the cattle and children, along with clean clothes, spend the day at the fair with them all before heading home late to prepare for the next day and start all over again. Her dedication to ensuring her children were able to experience these and other opportunities on and off the farm were appreciated and enriching to their lives. Her example of hard work and helping to make sure her family had what they needed, whether support at the fair, getting through college, learning to cook and sew, travelling and so much more enriched them greatly.