Leon L. LaBrake, 81, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leon L. LaBrake, of Canton died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home, he was 81.
According to his wishes, and following guidelines currently in place, services will be held privately.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave., Potsdam, New York 13676 or to a charity of ones choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Leon L. LaBrake are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
