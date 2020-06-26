Lewis County DMV to expand in-person services

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can soon conduct all your transactions with the Lewis County Department of Motor Vehicles in person – but you’ll need an appointment.
DMV officials say people can start making appointments on Monday, July 6.
They’ll need to call 315-376-9729 to do that.
Officials expect a high volume of requests, so for now they’ll only make appointments available for Lewis County residents.
People can find information on what kinds of transactions are offered and links to the most common forms under the Department of Motor Vehicles tab at lewiscounty.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.