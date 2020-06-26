Malls, gyms can’t reopen due to concerns over virus and air conditioning, Cuomo says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phase 4 of reopening began Friday, but malls, gyms and movie theaters are still not allowed to open.
On a conference call, Governor Cuomo said the state is still looking at the science and data.
He said there has been information that malls, gyms and movie theaters have created issues in other states.
Cuomo also said there's concern that air conditioning systems could recirculate the virus.
Meanwhile, the group that owns the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is saying there is no documented link between HVAC systems and the spread of COVID-19 in malls.
It says it has already engaged HVAC professionals to increase fresh air flow into the building, change filters and follow other recommendations.
It says being forced to stay closed is unfair and unjustified.
