Massena & Watertown airports receive $7M in federal funds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two north country airports will be getting federal funds aimed at making improvements.
More than $7 million will be going to Watertown and Massena international airports.
It's a grant from the Airport Improvement Program.
Watertown airport manager Grant Sussey says the money his facility receives will go to rehabbing one of its runways.
Sussey says part of the project will be fixing cracks along the runway's surface.
They'll also be addressing drainage issues and changing signs and lighting.
“This runway was last rehabilitated in 1991,” Sussey said, and what we’re doing now is with this rehabilitation, it will further preserve the infrastructure without costing more to do a full-depth reconstruction.” Sussey says the project will cost more than $8 million and will be completely federally funded.
He says they expect it to start this summer and it should take about four months to finish.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.