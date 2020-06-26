Mel’s Sports History: Bobby Hughes, John Bufalini & Carmen Basilio

June 26, 2020 at 7:13 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 7:13 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In this two-part history lesson Mel looks back at two promising Watertown golfers and a boxing legend who passed away in 2012.

Bobby Hughes has won 14 Watertown city golf championships and John Bufalini has won seven

Both golfers 27 years ago were looking for an even bigger prize. They were both looking for a spot in the U.S. Open in 1993. They’re the subject of the first part of this lesson.

In the second part, Mel takes us to 2012, when he told us of the passing of Carmen Basilio. The legendary boxer had a connection with the north country, specifically Alexandria Bay.

