More blue skies & sunshine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday will be a very nice day.
Highs will be right around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Temperatures will be on the warm side heading into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
Saturday will have rain off and on. Downpours could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
There’s a small chance of rain on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the upper 70s.
There’s a small chance of rain again on Monday. It will be sunny with highs around 80.
There will be sunshine and highs in the 80s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. There’s a small chance of rain on Wednesday.
