No new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County’s total number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus remains at 87.
Officials said one person is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 81 have recovered from the virus.
There are 78 people in precautionary quarantine, 21 in mandatory quarantine and 5 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 7,527 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
St. Lawrence County did not release any information about the coronavirus on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.