Pedestrian struck by ATV, airlifted to hospital

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was struck by an ATV at Adirondack International Speedway Park in the Lewis County town of New Bremen Thursday night.
State police said 46 year old Edward Knapp of Lowville turned his ATV onto a dirt driveway in the park and didn't see a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, 46 year old Paula Smith of Manlius, was struck and injured.
Troopers said Smith was wearing dark clothing when the accident happened at around 11:30 p.m.
Smith was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for back pain and a contusion to her forehead, according to police.
Troopers said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Knapp was tested and was negative for any alcohol impairment.
The investigation is continuing.
