Shirley E. Gaylor, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley E. Gaylor, 86, Watertown, died Wednesday June 24, at her daughter’s house in Syracuse under the care of her family and Hospice.
Mrs. Gaylor was born August 1, 1933, in Watertown, daughter of Frederick R. and Minnie Drury Wanamaker. She graduated from Watertown High School. After graduating, she married William Gaylor on April 11, 1951, at Asbury Methodist Church with Reverend Harland McClung officiating. Mr. Gaylor died May 1, 1995.
Mrs. Gaylor was a homemaker. She loved movies, shopping, painting and crafts. Mrs. Gaylor belong to the Secular Order of Saint Francis of Assisi and American Legion Post 61 Auxiliary.
She is survived by a son and daughter in-law, William H. (Susan) Syracuse, Brenda Lee (Kenneth) Barajas, Watertown, Mary Gaylor Barbant, Syracuse, eight grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Besides her husband, two sons Daniel in 1992 and Quintin in 2005, and a sister Beverly Daily, all died before her.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com.
