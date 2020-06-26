SLC Arts Council Art 4 Arts Sake

Every Weekday at 4pm - Login and Watch/Stream

Local Artists Talk About their Process and Craft. (Source: Saint Lawrence Country Arts Council)
Saint Lawrence Arts Council presents Art 4 Art’s Sake:

Tune in to Art 4 Art’s Sake weekdays at 4 pm to show your love for the creative talent in our community! Each half-hour segment is live-streamed on Facebook and features local artists sharing their craft straight from their home. Learn how to make something, connect with a piece of prose, or drop by a cozy living room concert. There’s something for everyone! During the show we’ll share info about the featured artist, and you’ll also find out how you can support our work in the community.

See you there! Weekdays at 4 pm EST!

