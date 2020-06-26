Some rain this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will increase overnight tonight ahead of some rain and possible thunderstorms for Saturday morning.
The greatest chance for rain will be between 7 am and 10 am as a MCS (Meso Convective system) moves to our south. Some rain showers are possible late Saturday afternoon/evening but Saturday should be mostly dry.
A few rain showers will be possible on Sunday and the first half of the week as some leftover moister lingers around.
Temperatures this week will stay above average.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.