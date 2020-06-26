SpokerRide goes virtual this year

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - It turned out to be too difficult for the organizers of the annual SpokerRide to plan a traditional bicycle ride in the midst of a pandemic.
Jeff Wood explained on 7 News This Morning that the event is going virtual. Watch the video for his interview.
People can either go to Sackets Harbor and ride one of the courses or if they don’t want to travel, they can ride the equivalent distance wherever they are.
Results of their rides must be submitted by August 31.
To register and for more information, go to spokerride.net.
The proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society and the Volunteer Transportation Center.
