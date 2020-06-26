St. Lawrence County man charged in Cortland County tractor theft

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing a tractor from a Cortland County farm last year.
Cortland County sheriff’s deputies say 39 year old Benjamin Marsh allegedly took the tractor from a farm in the town of Virgil in October.
Investigators followed a lead to St. Lawrence County and, working with the sheriff’s office there, allegedly found the tractor at Marsh’s Brasher Falls home.
Marsh turned himself in Thursday and was charged with third-degree grand larceny and trespassing. He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in Virgil town court at a later date.
The tractor was returned to its owner.
