Watertown’s CitiBus offering Thompson Park service beginning Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's CitiBus will begin service to Thompson Park Saturday.
People can take the A-2 Washington Street bus to get there, but only on Saturdays.
CitiBus Transit Supervisor Doreen Doherty says the bus will do drop-offs and pick-ups at two stops in the park.
Passengers are still required to wear masks and some seats are blocked off for social distancing.
"It will run every 80 minutes from 10:40 in the morning until 5:20 in the afternoon. We invite the public to bring coolers or a lunch. Enjoy the park," said Doherty.
The Thompson Park service will run on Saturdays until August 29.
