Carthage church seeks donations for parking project

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Carthage First Church of the Nazarene is asking the community to help them get a new parking lot.
The church’s lot is used in a variety of ways in the community; It serves as a voting site, a clothing donation site, and it hosts Girl Scout meetings and other community events.
The pastor, Jamie McBride says the church has been unable to fund raise with COVID-19 restrictions, so he’s hoping the community can help.
“For those who use our parking lot for various reasons, whatever it might be, we’re looking for those who are able to give a small donation. The cost of the parking lot is expensive, the renovation total is going to be $67,000,”McBride said.
McBride says one way to help is by redeeming bottles and cans at Griff’s Bottle and Can Retrieval Center, and asking workers to put the redemption money toward the Church of the Nazarene’s account.
