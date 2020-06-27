Gouverneur graduates take a moment to honor Treyanna

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a somber start at Gouverneur’s graduation ceremony Friday evening.
School officials began the ceremony with a moment to mourn the death of Treyanna Summerville, a Gouverneur senior who was killed in her home earlier this week.
After students crossed the stage and took their seats for the ceremony, school officials took a few minutes to talk about Treyanna’s death.
The superintendent spoke to students about processing the loss and separating it from their graduation so that they could celebrate the completion of their high school careers.
7 News spoke with some of the graduates before the ceremony, here’s what they had to say:
“I’ve seen her around and talked to her, maybe a few words, but not much. It’s awful what happened,” said Tanner Pigone.
“It’s really upsetting. We just wanted to give her the peace that she needed. This was never the peace that we expected for her to get. So, the last few days have been really really hard and challenging,” said Alexis Stevens.
