Late Friday night responders quickly knock down fire at a Carthage home

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The street was packed with onlookers as first responders worked to save a Carthage home.
Crews were called to 49 Champion Street around 10:30 PM for a working structure fire.
According to West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump, heavy fire was coming out of the second floor of the home and extended into the attic.
“At this point in time, we had a good hit on the fire. The interior firemen did a heck of a job going in with the aggressive attack,” said Crump.
By the time midnight rolled around, crews were working to extinguish hot spots and overhaul.
“It looks like we should be able to have a savable house,” said Crump.
Two people were home at the time, as well as two animals. All made it out safely. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Jefferson County Fire Investigation Unit.
