Protesters take to Gouverneur streets, seek justice for Treyanna Summerville

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Protesters marched silently through Gouverneur’s streets Saturday seeking justice for Treyanna Summerville.
They stopped in front of the Gouverneur Police Department, before finishing at Treyanna’s memorial.
Organizer Jennifer Baxtron says police and Child Protective Services failed the 18-year old girl and Baxtron says she thinks Treyanna’s race played a part in that failure.
“For that many years for someone to go unhelped, and get what they need, a whole family. To me, yes, it does have something to do with the color of their skin. And now there’s a black girl dead. And a black girl in jail,” said Baxtron.
Brenda Miller brought her grandchildren to the march.
“It’s important that kids know that even though nothing was done for this litte girl, that they can still speak out, and try to get something done if something does happen to them. Or, any other children if they see something happening, so they know to report it,” said Miller.
Treyanna was found dead inside her Rowley Street on Monday.
Police have charged a 13-year-old with murder in connection with Treyanna’s death.
Treyanna’s stepbrother Isiah Samuels doesn’t believe his 13-year old half-sister is responsible.
“No, no way, no. There’s just no way,” said Samuels.
Gouverneur Police say they responded to the Rowley Street home 16 times in seven years, and Treyanna’s mother, Lashanna Charlton, had been charged with felony assault and endangering the welfare of a child in 2013.
We don't know what the outcome of those charges were.
Samuels says Lashanna would often be physically abusive to him, Treyanna, and his half-sister.
“She was just mad abusive for no reason. She would get ticked off about the littlest stuff. If we ate snacks without permission she’s mad. We couldn’t like brush our teeth or shower without permission,” said Samuels.
Treyanna’s biological father, Cedric Summerville, addressed Saturday’s crowd.
“I want to thank you guys. You guys give me the strength to go on. I need all the support I can get,” said Summerville.
Associates of Cedric say he doesn’t want to be interviewed at this time, but may reach out to 7 News in the future.
