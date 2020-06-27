Shirley J. Kuno, 75, of Massena

Shirley is survived by her children, John Sabin of California; George Sabin of Georgia; Trina Allman of Arizona; and Sonya Allman of Massena; her grandchildren, JD, Dillion, and Joannie LaTray; Stacy LeClair, Ashley and Eric Shuck, Angel Waltz, and Tyler; many great grandchildren including, Drake, Sawyer, Ally, Zane, Zander, Zayla, and Zavier; her sisters, Ruth Goudie of Massena, Phyllis Griffin of Brasher, and Beatrice Castle of Massena; her brother, Mike Rafter of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.