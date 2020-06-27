State of Emergency, burn ban issued in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Due to extremely dry conditions, a State of Emergency has been declared in St. Lawrence County.
These extremely dry conditions have resulted in numerous out of control grass and brush fires throughout the co
The State of Emergency will be in effect through July 26th.
As a result, St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Chairman Joseph Lightfoot has instated a burn ban taking effect Saturday, June 27th at 6PM. It will continue through Thursday, July 2 at 6 PM unless rescinded or extended.
