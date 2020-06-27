Thompson Park Zoo opens, some restrictions in place

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The gates at the Thompson Park Zoo in Watertown are open to visitors again.
The zoo reopened Saturday as part of Phase 4 of the state’s regional reopening plan.
Officials there say people are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at indoor facilities like the Conservation Center.
But outside, visitors can take their masks off as long as they can keep six feet of separation from other groups.
“It’s going to be a great season. And, we’re just hoping that people can be trustworthy enough to know we’re here to keep you safe. We’re here to help you enjoy the zoo safely and still have a good time,” said Joshua Baughn, Thompson Park Zoo’s Director of Marketing and Development.
Zoo officials say they will be operating at their normal summer hours: 10 AM to 5 PM everyday.
