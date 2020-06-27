Watertown High School takes to the internet to celebrate graduates

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Saturday was graduation day for the Watertown High School Class of 2020.
While students couldn’t meet in person, they were honored in a virtual ceremony.
The graduation video had all of the components of a normal graduation, with class speakers, pomp and circumstance, and students gracing the stage.
Staff members got to congratulate the students and awards and superlatives were revealed.
And while the ceremony may have been different from normal, the accomplishments were as celebrated as ever.
“May today’s events remind us that life doesn’t always go as planned, and that’s okay. The world changed around you, and now, it’s your turn to go change the world,” said Patti LaBarr, Watertown Schools Superintendent.
Congratulations to the graduating Class of 2020.
