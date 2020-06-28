Cuomo: New York has reached the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says New York State has reached the lowest numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
0.99% of Saturday’s COVID-19 tests were positive in New York and fewer than 900 people are hospitalized throughout the state.
The state also reports that 5 people died from coronavirus Saturday, the lowest single day death number since March 15th.
No new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the north country Sunday.
