Cuomo: New York has reached the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began
June 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 3:47 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo says New York State has reached the lowest numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

0.99% of Saturday’s COVID-19 tests were positive in New York and fewer than 900 people are hospitalized throughout the state.

The state also reports that 5 people died from coronavirus Saturday, the lowest single day death number since March 15th.

No new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the north country Sunday.

