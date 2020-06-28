Fernande “Fern” Anita Widrick, 91, formerly of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fernande “Fern” Anita Widrick, 91, of St. Joseph’s Home (Ogdensburg) and formerly Bridges Avenue, Massena, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Fern was born on August 11th, 1928 to the late Joseph Romuald Parfait and Rose (Gignac) Martel in Cornwall, Ontario. She attended St. Felix de Valois School in Cornwall. She married the love of her life, Bertrand Wayne Widrick on September 23, 1950 at St. Felix Church in Cornwall, Ontario.
Fern devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and homemaker while assisting her husband in the family business of Widrick Fuels. Fern loved to socialize with her friends, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially at their camp on Higley Flow. She was an internationally renowned baker. Her pie crusts were the best! There was never a charity Fern wouldn’t support. She was also a great seamstress along with her other favorite pastimes which included knitting, dancing, bowling, boating, golfing, and going to Clarkson hockey games.
Fern is survived by her four children: Michelle Ramsdell, Massena, Claire and her husband Louis Williams of Ogdensburg, Marsha Widrick of Rochester, and Sandra Widrick of Massena, six grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Ramsdell, Nicholas and Mark Williams, Jacob Irish and Nicole (Irish) Stowell, ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Wayne, an infant son, Michael George in 1951, her brother Florian Martel and sister Rena Taylor.
There will be private viewing at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 P.M. Thursday afternoon on July 2, 2020 at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Main Street in Massena. Internment will take place in Potsdam, NY immediately following the mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery on outer Pierrepont Avenue in Potsdam, NY.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena where those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so at www.PhillipsMemorial.com.
Words cannot express how much our family appreciated the excellent care given to our mother from the staff at St. Joseph’s Home. Donations in Fern’s honor may be sent to St. Joseph’s Home (Ogdensburg), Sacred Heart Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
