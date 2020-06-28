Fernande “Fern” Anita Widrick, 91, formerly of Massena

Fern devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and homemaker while assisting her husband in the family business of Widrick Fuels. Fern loved to socialize with her friends, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially at their camp on Higley Flow. She was an internationally renowned baker. Her pie crusts were the best! There was never a charity Fern wouldn’t support. She was also a great seamstress along with her other favorite pastimes which included knitting, dancing, bowling, boating, golfing, and going to Clarkson hockey games.