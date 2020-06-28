Katherine L. Weegar, 58, of Ogdensburg

Kathy was born on July 17, 1961 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Kenneth Wainwright and Nancy L. (Place) Joly. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1979 and later graduated from the State University of New York at Canton in 1985. Kathy first worked at the Alcohol Rehabilitation Center at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, Ogdensburg and later at Kennedy Elementary School as a school nurse. She also worked for a time at United Helpers. She did some private duty nursing for Michael Camp. Kathy retired as a nurse for Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg in July 2019. After her retirement she worked for Worldwide Traveling Nurses in Cape Vincent.