Katherine L. Weegar, 58, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Katherine L. Weegar, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Her ashes will be laid to rest with her mother and father in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 29, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Kathy passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.
Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Ashleigh Weegar of Burke, NY and Abrigail Weegar and her companion, Adam Ripa of Ogdensburg ; her companion, James (Jim) Bleau, of Ogdensburg, NY; her siblings, Margaret “Peggy” A. Carpenter and her husband, Larry, of Kalamazoo, MI, Michael K. Wainwright and his wife, Dottie, of Russell, NY, and Nicole E. Joly of Ogdensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Kathy was born on July 17, 1961 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Kenneth Wainwright and Nancy L. (Place) Joly. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1979 and later graduated from the State University of New York at Canton in 1985. Kathy first worked at the Alcohol Rehabilitation Center at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, Ogdensburg and later at Kennedy Elementary School as a school nurse. She also worked for a time at United Helpers. She did some private duty nursing for Michael Camp. Kathy retired as a nurse for Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg in July 2019. After her retirement she worked for Worldwide Traveling Nurses in Cape Vincent.
Kathy enjoyed traveling, gardening, spending time on the St. Lawrence River with her family and friends and spending time with her dogs Harley and Hershey.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
