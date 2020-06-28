Man in critical condition following stabbing, Watertown man arrested

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man was arrested early Sunday morning following a stabbing at what appeared to have been a bonfire party.
Around 1 AM police responded to reports of a stabbing in the Town of Rodman near Babbitt’s Corners Drive.
Upon arrival, responders discovered the scene of a bonfire party in the Tug Hill State Forest and identified evidence corroborating the reports.
At that time a stabbing victim, later identified as Trevion K. Hale, 20, of Fort Drum, had been transported to Samaritan Medical Center by private vehicle.
Hale was later transferred to SUNY Upstate and underwent surgery for a stab wound to the neck. Hale is in critical but stable condition at this time.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Nicholas K. Monroe, 21, of Watertown, with Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.
Monroe was arraigned and held on $5,000 bail/$10,000 bond with a hearing set for Wednesday July 1st.
