Marie T. Fitzgerald Jones, 73, formerly of Richville

Marie was born on November 18, 1946, in Ogdensburg, to the late Leo and Cecile Lebel Fitzgerald and graduated from the Edwards Knox Central School. She married Thomas F. Jones on December 31, 1965 and he predeceased her on February 25, 2004. She retired as a clerk for the Department of Social Services after 20 years, she then worked as a residential assistant at Jefferson St. Lawrence ARC. Marie was an Avon representative and won the ALBI award 4 years in a row.