MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marie T. Fitzgerald Jones, 73, formerly of Richville, died on June 25, 2020, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be no services.
She is survived her son, Brian Jones, brothers, Gerald and his wife Donna Fitzgerald of Star Lake, Richard Fitzgerald of DeKalb, Paul Fitzgerald of Richville, several nieces and nephews.
Marie was born on November 18, 1946, in Ogdensburg, to the late Leo and Cecile Lebel Fitzgerald and graduated from the Edwards Knox Central School. She married Thomas F. Jones on December 31, 1965 and he predeceased her on February 25, 2004. She retired as a clerk for the Department of Social Services after 20 years, she then worked as a residential assistant at Jefferson St. Lawrence ARC. Marie was an Avon representative and won the ALBI award 4 years in a row.
She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and canning.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Diabetes Association.
Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
