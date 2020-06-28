Sending Watertown grads off with a parade

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a big weekend for graduates of Watertown High School.
Saturday, the school held a virtual graduation ceremony, and on Sunday there was one final celebration as hundreds of cars lined up for a senior send-off parade.
The recent graduates decked out their caps and cars as they made their way down Washington Street.
The graduates and their families met ahead of time to take photos and meet with their classmates for the first time since their senior year was cut short in March.
Even though the seniors were expecting a more traditional celebration, they say this unique send-off makes them stand out from the rest.
“It felt unfair at first that we were missing out because of COVID. And, I’m thankful we’re doing something and this is definitely different. Others schools they’re having some sort of six-feet apart graduation, and we’re having a parade. That’s not anything anybody else will get to say,” said Haley DelSanto, a Watertown graduate.
Two hundred seniors graduated from Watertown High School this year.
