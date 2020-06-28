Stefanik disagrees with order to quarantine out of state travelers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik disagree’s with Governor Cuomo’s order to quarantine out of state travelers in New York.
Cuomo signed an executive order that went into effect late last week, where people from states with high COVID-19 infection rates must quarantine for 2 weeks if they chose to stay in New York.
When asked about the Governor’s travel order, Stefanik said she’s concerned about the impact the order could have on tourism and the seasonal residents in her district.
“I think it’s just yet another example of the governor overreaching in his executive authority, and I think it should have been much more discussed either with the New York State assembly and New York State senate, but most importantly with regional leaders,” said Stefanik.
Here’s a list of the states that meet the criteria for New York State quarantine:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Florida
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Utah
