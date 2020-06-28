Sunday Sports: North country natives help build Salisbury Lacrosse powerhouse

”I was so fortunate to be in the situation I was. I played with such great players at Salisbury, everybody around me was a Division 1 lacrosse player that for one reason or another slipped through the cracks or ended up at Salisbury. They were all just super talented, and I was so fortunate to be able to go play in that situation and Coach Berkman let me take the reigns right as a freshman. You know, he let me be me, he let me experiment, he let me go out and try different things on the field. You know, he was hard on me but he was fair and he’d always tell me go ahead and try it but if it doesn’t work don’t do it again,” said Coffman.