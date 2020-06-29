Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival canceled, drive-thru offered instead

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can add the Cheddar Cheese Festival in Adams to list of popular north country events canceled this summer due to COVID-19.
The Adams Revitalization Committee has instead decided to hold a Cheese Drive-Thru.
It will be held on July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will offer 3 favorite cheeses from the festival: cheese curd, Adams reserve and aged cheddar.
People will be asked to enter the drive-thru on Elmwood Avenue.
Adams is home to a manufacturing plant for Great Lakes Cheese, which pumps out world renowned cheddar.
For more than 10 years, the festival has celebrated that.
More information
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.