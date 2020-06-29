Beer cans litter scene of stabbing that left soldier critically hurt

TOWN OF RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beer cans and other alcohol containers litter the scene of party that ended with a Fort Drum soldier being stabbed in the neck.
7 News went to Tug Hill State Forest off Route 177 near Babbitt’s Corners Drive on Monday. The forest is close to the Jefferson - Lewis county line.
We found the remnants of a bonfire and a graduation party.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the party had more than a few dozen people at it. They say there was more than 1 altercation that led up to the stabbing.
In that incident - the sheriff’s department says 21 year old Nicholas Monroe of Watertown swung what appears to have been a knife into the neck of 20 year old Trevion Hale, a 10th Mountain Division soldier at Fort Drum.
According to court documents, Hale suffered severe bleeding and and lost consciousness.
Others at the scene got Hale to the hospital.
“Their actions played a role in the outcome of the victim and if they didn’t take the victim to the hospital, the outcome may have been different,” said Detective Ben Timmerman of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe is in jail with bail set at $10,000. He’s charged with first-degree assault.
Hale, the soldier, underwent surgery in Syracuse and is listed in critical condition.
Court documents also indicate police have video evidence of what happened at the graduation party.
