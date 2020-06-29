Boil water advisory in effect in town of Ellisburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A boil water advisory is in effect until further notice in part of the town of Ellisburg.
It's all because of a water main break on State Route 289 between County Route 85 and Swan Road.
Highway Superintendent Bob Corron said he and a passerby noticed water bubbling out of the ground at around 1 p.m. Monday and discovered the water main was broken.
A boil water advisory was issued for the town's water district 2, which includes roughly 75 households in the Belleville area.
Crews are working to repair the broken main. Corron was unsure why the water main broke, but hopes it will be fixed by Monday night.
