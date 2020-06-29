Duane A. Darling, 72, formerly of Lowville

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Duane A. Darling, 72, of Johnstown, New York and formerly of Dolgeville and Lowville, New York, passed away early Saturday morning, on June 27, 2020 after a long courageous battle with Cancer, Parkinson’s, and the Coronavirus.
He was born on March 21, 1948 in Little Falls, New York and was a son of the late, Sidney and Leona (Elberly) Darling. Duane attended Dolgeville Central School and graduated with the Class of 1966. During his high school years, he was a distinguished athlete and was known as a “3 Letter Man” as a star in football, basketball and baseball.
Duane continued his athletic career after school by playing Semi-Pro Football with the Watertown Red & Black. Duane was also a great student and went on to attend Utica College where he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and later earned his Master's in Business Administration from Syracuse University.
Upon graduation Duane secured his first teaching position in Lowville, New York at Lowville Academy Central School where he taught math and science, and held several coaching positions. Duane eventually left teaching and became a financial advisor with IDS, American Express, but maintained an active role in the community. Duane would eventually return to teaching in the southeast securing a position in Georgia, and later in South Carolina.
While living in South Carolina, Duane was united in marriage to the former, Linda L. Alderson, on April 19, 2011. He retired from teaching and they moved back to upstate New York to be closer to family. The couple shared a union of 9 years together.
Duane was often seen enjoying sporting events and pursuing his passion for golf. He could be seen at any of the local golf courses and always enjoyed winning. Duane was an avid reader and continuing to learn and grow.
Duane leaves behind a loving family, many colleagues and wonderful friends. Duane was ever ready to jump in and help his family. He was never too busy to take on a home renovation project, a garden pergola, chicken coop, or appliance installation for any family member who needed assistance. He was generous with his time and generous in spirit. He possessed a dry wit, was a great listener and was an easy person to spend time with. Duane will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda L. Darling of Johnstown, NY; his loving children, Traci Gonyea and her husband, Gordon Jr. of Dolgeville, NY, Eric Darling and his fiancé, Dawn TenHoeve of Dolgeville, NY, Ian Darling of Gloversville, NY, and Ryan Darling and his wife, Rebecca of Haydenville, MA; special grandchildren, Dane Darling of Dolgeville , NY, Matthew Gonyea and his companion, Krysta Matthews of Macedon, NY, Kassandra Gonyea and her fiance, Mitch VanSchaik of Cranesville, NY, Gretta Darling and Griffin Darling, both of Haydenville, MA, a great-grandson, Lane VanSchaik; his siblings, Sidney Darling and his wife, Carolyn of Georgia, Leona (Lisa) Mathews and her husband, Rodney of Salisbury, NY and Donna Boyer of Dolgeville, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Duane was predeceased by his parents, Sidney and Leona Darling, sisters, Gloria Rasha and Norma Sponable, brothers, Richard Darling, Daniel Darling and William Darling.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12 pm. to 2 p.m. at Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf Street, Dolgeville, New York. A graveside service will follow to Curtis Corners Cemetery where committal prayers will take place.
The Darling Family would like to thank Annette Edick Darling for her care and compassion in assisting them with Duane for the last several months.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you make donations to The American Cancer Society to continue the search for a cure.
