Duane A. Darling, 72, formerly of Lowville

Duane leaves behind a loving family, many colleagues and wonderful friends. Duane was ever ready to jump in and help his family. He was never too busy to take on a home renovation project, a garden pergola, chicken coop, or appliance installation for any family member who needed assistance. He was generous with his time and generous in spirit. He possessed a dry wit, was a great listener and was an easy person to spend time with. Duane will be missed by all who knew him.