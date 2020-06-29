Graveside Services: William “Woody” Oman, Jr., 90, of Rodman, formerly of Boonville

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Korean War Veteran William “Woody” Oman, Jr. will be 10 am Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery, Rt 177, Town of Rodman.
Mr. Oman, 90, a retired science teacher in the Adirondack Central School system, Boonville for many years, passed away January 25th, 2020 in Watertown.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Online condolences may be made at his website at www.reedbenoit.com.
