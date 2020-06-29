John W. “Bill” Watson, 73, of Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for John W. “Bill” Watson, 73, of Booth Island, Edwardsville will be private, Mr. Watson died on Monday, June 29, 2020, at his son’s home following a yearlong battle with cancer surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
John W. Watson was born on November 7, 1946, in Coldwater, Michigan. He was the son of John W. Watson Sr. and the late Alice (Dimon) Watson. John grew up in Milan, PA, he is a 1964 graduate of Athens High School in Pennsylvania. On May 13, 1995, he married Sue Ella Phillips. John worked as a Corrections Officer at Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Senior Golf League and was known as the “Golf Doctor” for his love of helping others with their Golf game. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge. He loved animals especially his dogs. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends at the home he built on Booth Island.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Ella Watson, his son Timothy Watson of Edwardsville, and his daughter Debbie Sampson of Pennsylvania. He is survived by his father John W. Watson Sr., his brother, Gary Watson, and his wife Mimi of Waverly, NY, and his sisters; Connie Watson of Sayre, PA, Bonnie Fraley of Sayer, PA, and Dawn Jordan and her husband Larry of Orland, FL. John is also survived by his brother and sister in law; Jim and Joan Phillips and well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother, Alice Watson.
Donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center Lyon Place Ogdensburg NY or to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA 6718 NY-68 Ogdensburg NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaruePitcher.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.