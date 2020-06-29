John W. “Bill” Watson, 73, of Edwardsville

John W. Watson was born on November 7, 1946, in Coldwater, Michigan. He was the son of John W. Watson Sr. and the late Alice (Dimon) Watson. John grew up in Milan, PA, he is a 1964 graduate of Athens High School in Pennsylvania. On May 13, 1995, he married Sue Ella Phillips. John worked as a Corrections Officer at Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, retiring after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Senior Golf League and was known as the “Golf Doctor” for his love of helping others with their Golf game. He was a past member of the Moose Lodge. He loved animals especially his dogs. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends at the home he built on Booth Island.