Kevin M. Swanson, 62, formerly of Potsdam

Kevin was born May 4, 1958 in Chicago, IL; a son to Charles and Dorothy (Wiltrout) Swanson. He graduated from Potsdam High School in 1970. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1977 to 1979. Kevin was a painter by trade. He worked painting planes in the Air Force and boats at a marina in Rochester for several years. Kevin loved life, camping, having fun and listening to good music and being with friends.