Kevin M. Swanson, 62, formerly of Potsdam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kevin M. Swanson, 62, of Rochester and formerly of Potsdam, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Jefferson County.
Kevin was born May 4, 1958 in Chicago, IL; a son to Charles and Dorothy (Wiltrout) Swanson. He graduated from Potsdam High School in 1970. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1977 to 1979. Kevin was a painter by trade. He worked painting planes in the Air Force and boats at a marina in Rochester for several years. Kevin loved life, camping, having fun and listening to good music and being with friends.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Dorothy Swanson of Potsdam; wife Monica Swanson and son Aaron Swanson of Rochester; uncles, David Spencer of Ashland, OH and Ronald (Ida) Swanson of Loves Park, IL; cousins, Michael Spencer, Debbie Spencer, Sheila Swanson, Brenda Carney, Janice Yeater and many others.
He is predeceased by his father, Charles Swanson and his twin brother, Keith Swanson.
A memorial gathering will be planned for a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for cremation are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
